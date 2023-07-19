Terrorists Fire At 2 Forest Department Employees In Pulwama, One Succumbs To Injuries

The Pakistan-based terror outfits reached at an extreme level in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir as they have now started targeting civil employees. An official told Republic that terrorists attacked two forest department officials at Bangender bridge area of South Kashmir's Pulwama district on Tuesday.

A police team rushed to the spot soon after the information was received and the injured forest department officials were immediately shifted to the nearby hospital for treatment. After being hospitalised for a day, one of the injured official succumbed to his injuries.

Pulwama police received an information about a terror incident at Bangender Bridge in which two forest department employees got injured. Senior police officers alongwith additional reinforcement reached at the terror crime spot to ascertain the facts. Police Station Rajpora also received an information through reliable source that terrorists had fired upon a team of forest department of district Budgam causing injuries to two employees. They had laid a checkpoint to apprehend the timber smugglers near Bangender Bridge. The injured were immediately shifted to the hospital, police told Republic.

Both the injured have been identified as:-

1. Imran Yousaf Wani, son of Mohd Yousaf Wani. a resident of Mohnu, Chararisherif

2. Jahangir Ahmed Chechi, son of Gh Mohiudin Chechi, resident of Gogjipather, Chadoora

Regarding the incident, a case vide FIR No. 79/2023 under Sections 16,20 UAP ( Act) , 307 IPC and 7/ 27 IA Act got registered in PS Rajpora and investigation has been initiated.

Soon after the incident, the whole area was cordoned off by Police, Indian Army and CAPFs and intensive search operation was launched. During the search, two empty fired cartridges of Ak-47 ammunition and one bullet head was recovered. The search operation is ongoing.

Meanwhile, a senior police officer told Republic that a manhunt has been launched to nab the attackers. He said that police and other security agencies are in action to eliminate the enemies soon.