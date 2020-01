Terrorists have hurled a grenade at Habak Chowk in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar, targetting the CRPF deployment. Following the attack, security forces have cordoned off the area and launched a search operation. Sources say the grenade was lobbed over the wall from inside Kashmir University.

A boy, who was moving on the road, received minor splinter injuries when the grenade exploded according to an official. Two private vehicles were damaged in the attack.