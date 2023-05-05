Terrorists Involved In Attack On Army Jawans Will Be Tracked Down Soon: J&K DGP

Indian Army along with Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) police have launched a massive manhunt operation to track down the terrorist who executed the attack on Indian Army, claiming lives of five soldiers in the Kandi forest of Rajouri district. Senior officials of both Army and J&K Police visited the spot and took account of the situation.

Top cops of the J&K police inspected the spot and a search operation has been launched to track down the members of radical outfits involved in the attack that took place on Friday morning.

Director General of Police (DGP), J&K, Dilbag Singh along with other senior police officials visited the spot and inspected the situation. Expressing his grief over the loss of lives, he said that investigation is underway. He assured that those involved in the attack will be tracked down soon.

DGP pays homage to martyred soldiers

DGP Singh said, “Army senior officers along with senior officials of J&K Police are present at the spot and taking stock of the situation. It is very unfortunate that we lost some soldiers today. I pay my homage to the martyred soldiers.”

The DGP added, “We are here to take account of the situation. You can see, it’s a very difficult terrain and there’s always a risk in such conditions. The army jawan’s were successfully conducting the operation, in spite of such difficult conditions for the past several days. We are inspecting the area and an operation to track down the terrorist is underway.”

On being asked if the terrorists who carried out this attack were the same as the ones who carried out an ambush on an Army truck in the Tota Gali area of Bhata Dhurian in Jammu region last month, he said that an investigation is being carried out and it can’t be ascertained right now.

Five Army personnel dead

Earlier, on Friday morning, five Army soldiers lost their lives during an encounter with the terrorists, after the terrorists targeted the army personnel triggering an explosive device in the Kandi forest area of Rajouri district. According to sources, the terrorists belong to the same group that ambushed an army truck on April 20 in which at least five soldiers were killed and one more was injured. However, an investigation is being carried out to confirm the same.

As per the statement given by the Indian Army, "A joint operation was launched by the Indian Army and the J&K Police on specific information about the presence of terrorists in the Kandi forests in the Rajouri sector. A search team established contact with a group of terrorists well entrenched in a cave located in the thickly vegetated area with rocky and steep cliffs, where the attack was carried out. The operations are still in progress in the area."