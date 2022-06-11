Terrorists On Task To Target Minorities & Activists Apprehended In J&K's Baramulla: SSP

Two terrorists on a task to attack the minorities, as well as social and political activists have been apprehended in a very professional operation in north Kashmir's Pattan on Friday late evening. Senior Superintendent of Police Baramulla Rayees Mohammad Bhat, in conversation with Republic Media Network, said that based on specific input, the operation was launched jointly by Army, Police and CRPF.

SSP on arresting two terrorists in Baramulla

SSP Baramulla Rayees Mohammad Bhat said an ambush was laid and the operation was professionally dealt with by the joint team of forces in arresting the two terrorists in Pattan Baramulla. The office said both were instructed to kill people belonging to minorities and also representatives, however, their mission was averted and both have been arrested. This has been witnessed in the past too where terrorists have been on a mission to target minorities.

In the past two weeks, minorities are being targeted by so-called terrorists in parts of Kashmir. The terrorists were identified as Irshad Mir of Nehrapora and Zahid Bashir who were missing since May 20, 2022. Two Chinese pistols with 18 live rounds and 3 magazines were recovered from their possession.

The SSP Baramulla appealed to parents to come forward and help them in maintaining peace besides saving the youth from getting involved in the Pakistan proxy mission.