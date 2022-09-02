Terrorists Open Fire At Migrant Labourer In J&K's Pulwama, Area Cordoned Off

In yet another incident of targetted killing, a migrant labourer on Friday was shot by terrorists in the Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir. According to the J&K Police, the labourer has been identified as Muneerul Islam and is believed to be a resident of West Bengal. The incident took place in Ugergund Newa area in Pulwama.

According to the sources, soon after the incident, the migrant labourer was shifted to the district hospital in Pulwama. His condition is reportedly stable now. The police have cordoned off the area in view of the incident.

Taking to Twitter, the Kashmir Zone Police informed about the incident and said, "Terrorists fired upon one outside labourer Muneerul Islam S/O Abdul Karim R/O West Bengal at Ugergund Newa in Pulwama. He has been shifted to district hospital Pulwama where his condition is stated to be stable. The area has been cordoned off. Further details shall follow."

#Terrorists fired upon one outside labourer Muneerul Islam S/O Abdul Karim R/O West Bengal at Ugergund Newa in #Pulwama. He has been shifted to district hospital Pulwama where his condition is stated to be stable. Area #cordoned off. Further details shall follow.@JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) September 2, 2022

Targetted killings on a rise since last year

The migrant labourer was attacked amid the increasing number of attacks on non-local workers in the Kashmir valley. Earlier this month, a labourer from Bihar was killed and two were others injured in a grenade attack by terrorists in the Pulwama district. The terrorists hit a grenade at a tent housing labourers at Gadora village in Pulwama, police informed. Following the blast, one labourer died, while two others sustained injuries.

In October last year, several migrant labourers were killed and attacked by terrorists across Kashmir. Earlier in October 2019, 11 non-locals were killed in south Kashmir’s Anantnag, Kulgam and Shopian districts. In 2022 alone, more than 10 migrant labourers have been shot dead by terrorists in Kashmir.