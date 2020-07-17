Terrorists Planning To Target Amarnath Yatra; Attempts Will Be Foiled, Assures Indian Army

Terrorists are planning to target the Amarnath Yatra in the Kashmir Valley but security forces are up to the task to foil any such design, the Army said on Friday.

At a press conference, 02 sector commander, Brigadier V S Thakur said that the Army is getting specific and confirmed intelligence inputs that terrorists are trying to target the Amarnath yatra which is going to start from next week.

However, Brigadier Thakur assured that all attempts being made will be foiled by the security forces.

“I can assure you on behalf of the security forces that this will not be allowed to happen. Nefarious designs of all terror outfits will be foiled. Nobody will be allowed to disrupt peace in the Valley,” he added.

This year's annual Amarnath Yatra to the Himalayan cave shrine in Jammu and Kashmir will be for 15 days, in view of the spread of COVID-19 pandemic across the globe instead of the normal duration of 43 days.

Reports suggest that the Amarnath Yatra is likely to start on June 21 till August 3rd. “Yatra will be allowed only through shortest Baltal route (Central Kashmir) this time and no pilgrim will be allowed to undertake this year's Yatra through the traditional Pahalgam - Chandanwari track (South Kashmir).”

“This time, the pilgrimage will be performed through choppers to avoid the road and track in view of the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic. The rates for chopper services are being fixed by Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB) which manages the annual pilgrimage every year,” said officials here.

Yatra this time will be conducted with social distancing measures and other SOPs in place and Amarnath Shrine Board will take all possibilities into consideration in this regard.

Pertinently, this year it will be the first holy Amarnath yatra after the abrogation of Article 370 and 35A.

In 2019, the J&K administration has curtailed Amarnath Yatra two weeks ahead of its scheduled closure following reports of security threats ahead of the Centre scrapping Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

In 2017, Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) carried out an attack on pilgrims in Batengo Anantnag, killing 17 Amarnath yatris.

