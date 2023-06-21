Tesla CEO Elon Musk Is A 'fan' Of PM Modi, Says His Meeting Was 'fantastic'

As part of his historic three-day state visit to the US, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Tesla CEO Elon Musk. "I'm a fan of Modi,” said the Twitter founder after the meeting.

“I’m incredibly excited about the future of India. India has more promise than any large country in the world. Prime Minister Narendra Modi really cares about India as he’s pushing us to make significant investments in India. I am a fan of Modi. It was a fantastic meeting and I like him quite a lot,” the SpaceX CEO told reporters after the meeting.

Musk further described his meeting with PM Modi as “fantastic”

The business magnate recalled his meeting with PM Modi back in 2015 when the latter visited the Tesla Motors factory in California.

After meeting the Indian PM at the New York Palace Hotel, the tech mogul spoke with Republic and opened up about Tesla’s much-anticipated entry into the Indian market segment.

The CEO of the electric car company said, "I am confident that Tesla will be in India and will do so as soon as humanly possible,” and thanked PM Modi for “his support.”

Tesla investment point of discussion Modi & Musk meeting?

A Reuters source said that PM Modi and Musk had a "high-level meeting about India's economic potential" during which they discussed investment strategies and possible opportunities. The leadership team of the American automaker visited India last month and held negotiations about the creation of a car manufacturing facility and the production of batteries in India.

“Tesla has very strong plans for India, including looking at manufacturing,” said the source.

Musk also discussed the value of solar energy in the electric vehicle market, claiming that it was a low-cost exercise that would, therefore, result in a sustainable energy future.