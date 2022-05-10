Tesla CEO Elon Musk Recalls His Visit To Taj Mahal, Calls It 'truly A Wonder Of The World'

Tesla chief Elon Musk on Monday, 9 May, recalled his visit to the Taj Mahal in Agra. He expressed his fondness for Indian architecture in response to a tweet by History Defined. History Defined had tweeted, "Amazing facade detail of the Red Fort in Agra, India."

In response, Elon Musk recalled his visit to India in 2007 and stressed that the Taj Mahal is "truly a wonder of the world." Elon Musk tweeted, "It is amazing. I visited in 2007 and also saw the Taj Mahal, which truly is a wonder of the world." In reply to Musk's tweet, Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma tweeted, "It will be an incredible challenge for Tesla to build FSD for India. We are known to be the most unruly road users That said, when are you coming here to deliver first @Tesla here at The Taj?". Notably, the Taj Mahal in Agra is situated on the banks of River Yamuna and has been designated as a UNESCO world heritage site.

Netizens react to Musk's tweet

Several netizens took to the microblogging site to invite Elon Musk to India. They even suggested Musk visit other historical sites in India as well. One user tweeted, "We have a lot more things available here that are truly fascinating apart from Taj Mahal Elon Visit once again and I'll show you around." Another user commented, "Visit Tanjore big temple in TN built on 1010AD during your next trip and experience the excitement of marvelous engineering." Another netizen wrote, "There are many such world heritage sites worth seeing in India. One of them is #kailashtemple in Elora mountains. It was carved out of a single rock mountain around 756 CE solely out of hammer and chisel."

Elon Musk acquires Twitter

Tesla Cheif Elon Musk recently acquired Twitter for an estimated $44 billion. On April 14, Musk had offered to purchase 100% of Twitter for $54.20 per share in cash. The billionaire entrepreneur had announced acquiring Twitter in an online statement released on the microblogging platform. In the statement, Musk talked about free speech, spambots, and the potential of Twitter in the world. Musk said, “I want to make Twitter better than ever by enhancing the product with new features, making the algorithms open source to increase trust, defeating spambots, and authenticating all humans.” Musk further announced that he looked forward to working with the microblogging site. In the latest update, Florida Pension Fund has filed a lawsuit against Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Twitter seeking to stop him from completing his deal of a $44 billion takeover of a microblogging site before 2025, The Guardian reported.

