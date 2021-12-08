Tests Of RTPCR Sampling Breach 5.50 Cr In TN

Tamil Nadu added 703 new Covid-19 infections on Wednesday, pushing the caseload to 27,32,648, while the death toll rose to 36,560 with 11 more deaths, the health department said.

Recoveries outnumbered new infections with 728 people getting discharged in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 26,88,142 leaving 7,946 active infections, a medical bulletin said.

A total of 1,01,766 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined to 5,50,87,387.

Chennai and Coimbatore accounted for the majority of new infections with 122 and 117 cases, respectively, while the remaining was spread across other districts.

As many as 22 districts reported new Covid-19 infections below 10, while Perambalur and Theni recorded zero new cases each, the bulletin said.

