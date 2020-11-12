Textiles Ministry Launches 'Local For Diwali' Campaign; Urges All To Buy, Gift Local Items

Inspired by the clarion call given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to show support for local textile, the Textiles Ministry on Wednesday launched a campaign 'Local for Diwali'. Speaking about the campaign, the Union Textile minister Smriti Irani encouraged people to help local craftsmen and businessmen by buying and gifting local textiles and handicrafts on Diwali.

#Local4Diwali - This Diwali pledge to buy local!



Help local craftsmen and businesses to prosper & support ‘Local for Vocal’ movement for an ‘AatmaNirbhar Bharat’ as envisaged by PM @narendramodi Ji. pic.twitter.com/fM1MKkwuVG — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) November 9, 2020

Textiles Ministry launches 'Local for Diwali' campaign

In line with PM Modi's 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat Mission', the new campaign launched by the Ministry will help local artisans, weavers and businessmen. Talking more about the campaign, Smriti Irani urged people to take a picture of their favourite articles like clothing or a handicraft item and tag the person from whom they have purchased it.

PM Modi's appeal for 'Vocal for Local'

In the most recent episode of 'Mann Ki Baat', PM Modi urged all to be 'Vocal For Local' when they step out for festive shopping and prioritise local products. PM Modi went on to point out that COVID-19 induced lockdown helped one understand the importance of essential workers without whom ones lives would have been much difficult. PM Modi also requested citizens to treat them like a family member and make them part of the festivities.

"There are several different festivals coming up like Eid, Dhanteras, Diwali, Bhai Dhooj, Guru Nanak Gurpurab/Jayanti. During the COVID-19 pandemic, we have to remain restrained and limit ourselves during the festivals as well," said PM Narendra Modi.

"When we think of festivals or plan them, the first thing that comes to our mind is shopping. The festive spirit is quite visible in the local markets but this time when you step out to go shopping, remember your resolve to be 'Vocal For Local'. Remember to prioritise local products when you purchase good from the markets," he further added.

"Now that we have started becoming 'Vocal for Local' the world is also appreciating our local products. A lot of our local products have the potential to go global. Khadi is one such example. For a long time, Khadi was a symbol of simplicity but today it is recognised as an eco-friendly fabric," added PM Modi.

