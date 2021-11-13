T'gana: 157 new COVID-19 cases, one death

Hyderabad, Nov 13 (PTI) Telangana on Saturday reported 157 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 6,73,469, while the toll rose to 3,973 with one more fatality.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 56, followed by Karimnagar (19) and Ranga Reddy districts (13) , a state government bulletin said, providing details as of 5.30 PM on Saturday.

It said 156 people recovered from the virus, taking the cumulative number till date to 6,65,755.

The number of active cases is now 3,741, the bulletin said.

It said 36,147 samples were tested, which took the total number of specimens examined so far to 2,80,26,658.

The samples tested per million population was 7,52,999.

The Case Fatality Rate in the state was 0.58 per cent and the recovery rate, 98.85 per cent. PTI SJR APR APR

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)