T'gana: 190 New COVID-19 Cases, One Death

Telangana on Tuesday reported 190 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 6,70,643, while the death toll rose to 3,950 with one more fatality.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 68, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri (14) and Ranga Reddy (13) districts, a state government bulletin said, providing details as of 5.30 PM on Tuesday.

It said 111 people recovered from the infectious disease on Tuesday. The cumulative number of recoveries till date was 6,62,592.

The number of active cases was 4,101, the bulletin said.

It said 41,388 samples were tested on Tuesday and the total number of samples tested till date was 2,73,88,721.

The samples tested per million population was 7,35,860.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.58 per cent, while it was 1.3 per cent at the national level.

The recovery rate in Telangana was 98.79 per cent, while it was 98.17 per cent in the country.

