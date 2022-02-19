T'gana: 401 new COVID-19 cases, one death

Hyderabad, Feb 19 (PTI) Telangana on Saturday recorded 401 new COVID-19 cases and one death. These pushed the tally till date to 7,86,422 and 4,109.

A bulletin said 865 people recovered from the infectious disease and the cumulative number of recoveries was 7,76,667.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) reported the highest number of cases with 124 followed by districts of Medchal Malkajgiri (26) and Khammam (25).

The number of active cases was 5,646, the bulletin said.

The case fatality rate in the State was 0.52 per cent and the recovery rate 98.76 per cent. PTI SJR NVG NVG

