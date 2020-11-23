T'gana CM Directs Officials To Start Registration Of Non-agri Properties On Dharani Portal

A day after Telangana government responded to the High Court about updating non-agricultural properties in its Dharani land portal, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Sunday instructed the officials concerned to start the process of registration of such properties, once the HC vacates its stay. He asked officers to begin with the registration of non-agricultural properties on the Dharani land portal after the High Court vacated its stay on this matter. The Chief Minister also asked the administration to be prepared to start this registration from November 25.

Dharani is a one-stop portal of the government for all matters pertaining to land transactions.

Telangana to start registration of non-agricultural properties

The statement released by the Chief Minister's Officer (CMO) read, "Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao said the government had already given an explanation on the issues raised by the Telangana High Court in this regard. Since the case comes up for hearing on November 23, the administration should be ready to start the registration process from November 25."

The CMO also informed that the concerned officials from the administration have already fixed the price of properties in villages, towns and urban areas. It also added that nobody will have discretionary powers to change them. This all came after the Telangana High Court on November 4 had asked the state government to stop gathering and uploading any data relating to non-agricultural properties on its Dharani land portal in view of data security.

The High Court on November 21 issued interim directions to the Telangana state government. As per the orders, mentioning Aadhar and caste details on the Dharani portal was optional. Dharni is a portal used by the government for all matters relating to land transactions.

Telangana CM alerts state for the second wave

As the country continues to battle the COVID-19 pandemic, Telangana on Sunday reported 873 new cases after which its total case tally reached 2,63,526 lakhs. Reacting to this sudden surge in the cases, Telangana CM Chandrashekhar directed the state officials to take all the preventive measure needed to curb the virus spread. A review meeting was also held by the Chief Minister, where he instructed the senior officials to take all preventive measures as there is a possibility for the second wave of Coronavirus in the state.

(With ANI inputs)