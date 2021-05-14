T'gana Cops Prevent Entry Of Ambulance From AP; Family Says 'have Confirmed Hospital Bed'

Ambulances were halted for hours at a toll plaza on their way to Hyderabad. Despite desperate family members' appeals, Telangana cops refused to let the ambulances into the state. A family claimed that they had a confirmed bed in Jeevan Hospital, Telangana but they were stopped by the police at the border. One of the family members requested the police officials, saying, "we have a confirmed bed in the hospital, please let us go." They have been waiting since morning at the borders.

Telangana cops stop ambulances at borders

Despite the Telangana State High Court's orders not to stop ambulances at the border, Telangana police have started stopping them at cross borders again as of Friday morning, refusing to let them in even after the families show them bed confirmation letters from Hyderabad hospitals.

During the COVID-19 crisis, Telangana police have begun restricting patients arriving in ambulances from neighbouring Andhra Pradesh at border points. This shift, according to police officials, is intended to stop scenes of patients waiting for beds near hospitals. Patients with confirmed beds are only permitted into the state, according to officials.

A senior police official of Telangana on Monday said, "We see a lot of patients coming from other states to Hyderabad hoping for better treatment. However, those without confirmed beds, from any hospital, are not being allowed. The patients without confirmed beds are forced to wait outside hospitals."

COVID-19 situation in Telangana

As per reports, Telangana receives around 500 to 600 ambulances a day from all entry points, transporting patients to various hospitals. According to a police official in a bordering district with AP, the state police have not received any written orders from the Telangana government banning ambulances from entering the state. He noted that they were only given oral orders and that the limitations would be in place for a few more days. According to a senior Telangana government official, over half of hospital beds in Hyderabad are occupied by patients from neighbouring states.

As per the official data, Telanagana recorded nearly 7,000 cases in the last 24 hours with 6,876 recoveries and 33 deaths. The total number of recoveries reached 4,56,620. As many as, 2,867 people have succumbed to COVID-19 in the state.

Picture Credit: PTI/Facebook-KCR