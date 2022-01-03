T'gana Health Minister launches COVID-19 vaccination drive for 15-18 age group

Hyderabad, Jan 3 (PTI) Telangana Health Minister T Harish Rao on Monday launched the COVID-19 inoculation drive for children in the age group of 15-18 years at a health centre in the city.

He said 1,014 vaccination centres have been started in the state for the 15-18 age group which are an addition to the existing adult vaccination centres.

Observing that 18.70 lakh children in the age group of 15-18 are estimated to be eligible for receiving the shots in the state, he appealed to the parents and teachers to take the initiative to get the eligible teenagers vaccinated.

Noting that COVID-19 cases are on the rise in the state and in the country, he appealed to the citizens to take vaccination without fail and to follow COVID-appropriate behaviour.

The state has achieved 101 per cent inoculation in administering first dose for adult population and the state is ahead of national average in providing the second dose, Harish Rao said, However, about 20 lakh people are due to take their second dose and they should get vaccinated themselves, he said.

Harish Rao said the state government has geared up to deal with a possible third wave by readying 21 lakh home isolation kits, installing oxygen generation plants, procuring necessary medicines, among others.

On reports that a medical student at Suryapet town was subjected to ragging by his seniors, the Health Minister said the state Director of Medical Education has been asked to ascertain whether the ragging incident happened or not.

If it was found that a ragging incident has indeed happened, tough action would be taken against the students who indulged in ragging, he said. PT SJR SS SS

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)