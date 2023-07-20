Last Updated:

T'gana Housing Project: Union Minister Kishan Reddy Prevented From Visiting Site By Police

Kishan Reddy sat on the road in Outer Ring Road miffed at being prevented from heading to the housing site.

Press Trust Of India
Union Minister Kishan Reddy sits on the road in protest | Image: Twitter/@kishanreddybjp


High drama prevailed in Hyderabad on Thursday as Union Minister and Telangana BJP president G Kishan Reddy along with other party leaders sat on the road after being stopped by police from proceeding to inspect a site of the BRS government's housing scheme for the poor.

"Am I a criminal? Am I a terrorist? I have a right to go anywhere in India," Kishan Reddy told Commissioner of Rachakonda Police D S Chauhan who tried to persuade the Union Minister and other leaders to vacate the place.

Kishan Reddy was later physically lifted by police and taken away from the place to a vehicle.

He had announced a plan to visit the state government's two bedroom housing site at Batasingaram in Hyderabad.

Kishan Reddy had earlier condemned the "house arrest" of BJP leaders by police in view of the planned visit to the two bedroom housing site.

