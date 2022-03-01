T'gana records 152 new COVID-19 cases

Hyderabad, Mar 1 (PTI) The COVID-19 recovery rate in Telangana rose further to 99.13 per cent on Tuesday.

A Health department bulletin said 401 people recuperated from the infectious disease, taking the cumulative number of recoveries till date to 7,82,253.

The state recorded 152 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 7,89,083, while the death toll remained at 4,111 with no fresh fatality occurring due to the infection.

Hyderabad reported the highest number of cases with just 64, followed by Mancherial (10) district.

The bulletin said 19,527 samples were tested on Tuesday.

The number of active cases was 2,719, it said. The case fatality rate in the state was 0.52 per cent. PTI SJR SJR SS SS

