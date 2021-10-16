T'gana sees 111 new COVID cases, one death

Hyderabad, Oct 16 (PTI): Telangana on Saturday recorded 111 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 6,68,833 while the death toll rose to 3,937 with one more fatality.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 29, followed by Khammam (11) and Ranga Reddy districts (eight), a bulletin said while providing details as of 5.30 PM today.

The number of recoveries outnumbered fresh cases with 187 people recuperating from the infectious disease. The cumulative number of recoveries till date was 6,60,917.

The number of active cases was 3,979, the bulletin said.

It said 30,050 samples were tested today and the total number of samples tested till date was 2,69,95,481.

The samples tested per 10 lakh population were 7,25,295.

The case fatality rate in the State was 0.58 per cent while it was 1.3 per cent at the national- level. Similarly, the recovery rates were 98.81 per cent and 98.07 per cent respectively. PTI SJR NVG NVG

