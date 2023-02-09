'Thak-Thak' Gang Members Held For Stealing Foreigner's Bag Containing Rs 60,000

Two members of the 'Thak-Thak' gang were arrested for allegedly stealing a German woman's bag containing Rs 60,000 cash while she was travelling to the Surajkund Mela in Faridabad in the national capital region, police said on Thursday.

Out of the total stolen amount, Rs 50,000 has been recovered along with the two-wheeler which was used by the accused duo -- Deepak (25) and Nagesh (35) -- at the time of the incident, they said.

According to the police, the incident took place on February 7, when the foreigner was on the way to Surajkund Mela along with her driver in a car. When they reached at Air force station, Tuglakabad, a two-wheeler followed them and the pillion rider pointed to the tyre of their car. They stopped their car but found nothing suspicious. In the meantime, one of the accused came near the car and picked her bag lying on the seat and fled the spot.

The stolen bag contained Rs 60,000 cash, the police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Chandan Chowdhary said that while analysing one of the CCTV footages, the accused duo were spotted on a scooter after committing crime.

"Through surveillance and technical analysis, location of the accused was zeroed down. A raid was conducted and they were arrested from near Sunar Market, Madangir," she added.

Elaborating on their modus operandi, the officer said, the accused duo used to roam on roads on their two-wheelers and after selecting their target vehicle, they used to divert the attention of driver of the target vehicle using "Thak Thak" tactics and falsely inform the driver that the tyre of vehicle was punctured.

Once the driver got down from the car, the accused would steal valuables from the vehicle and flee away from the spot.

