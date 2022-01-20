Thakur launches app to promote local handicrafts through tourism in Dharamsala

Dharamsala (HP), Jan 20 (PTI) In view of providing a hassle-free experience for tourists and simultaneously boosting sale of local handicrafts, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Thursday launched 'Apna Kangra' app and hampers handcrafted by self help groups at Dharamsala in Kangra.

He said the motive of ‘Apna Kangra’ was to empower rural women and provide job opportunities to youth through tourism, while facilitating hospitality services such as hotels, homestays and transport to travellers.

While the app is bound to provide a unique experience for tourists on the one hand, on the other it will serve as an e-marketing platform for SHG products from the district, he said.

Thakur also announced that medical reimbursement facility will be extended to all retired employees of the Himachal Pradesh State Education Board as availed by the other retired government employees in the state.

The initiative will cost the exchequer Rs 1.61 crore annually and will benefit over 750 retired employees, he said.

Thakur pointed out that the previous government had stopped this facility to the Board pensioners since April 2014.

The chief minister also virtually inaugurated Radhe Krishna Cow Sanctuary at Luthan in Jawalamukhi Vidhan Sabha area of Kangra. The sanctuary is constructed at a cost of Rs 3.96 crore and can accommodate 1,000 cattle.

He said the state government aims to build cow sanctuaries and ‘Gau Sadans’ across the state for stray cows and other cattle. To effectively manage and operate these facilities, the government will levy a cess of Rs. 1 per bottle of liquor, he added.

Thakur said he recently dedicated a cow sanctuary at Sunni in Shimla with a capacity to house 500 cows. He also said the state government has been providing Rs 500 per cow to ‘Gau Sadans’ to arrange adequate food.

According to Thakur, there are about 19,000 cows and other cattle in various cow sanctuaries across the state.

He said the state government has also initiated schemes such as ‘Mukhya Mantri HIMCARE’ to ensure that no one was deprived of quality medical services for want of funds. PTI CORR CJ CJ

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)