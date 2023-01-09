'Thamizhagam' Row: DMK Alliance Parties Boycott Guv RN Ravi's Address In TN Assembly

Amid the ongoing tussle between the Tamil Nadu government and Governor RN Ravi over the latter's remark that the state should be called 'Thamizhagam', Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) alliance parties namely Congress, Communists, Visika and Madhyamik decided to boycott the Governor’s speech.

Showdown in Tamil Nadu Assembly

The alliance parties with DMK including Congress, CPI, CPM etc staged a walkout during the address of Governor RN Ravi in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly on Monday, January 9.

Interrupting Tamil Nadu Governor's speech, MLAs in alliance with the DMK government protested outside the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly and shouted slogans against Governor RN Ravi.

As far as the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly is concerned, around 20 bills, including the ban on online gambling, have been passed and are awaiting the Governor’s assent. However, the Governor has not yet approved this.

Controversy erupts over Governor RN Ravi's 'TN should be renamed as Tamizhagam' remark

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi's alleged 'Thamizhagam' remark evoked the ire of the ruling DMK, which accused him of unnecessarily interfering in state politics rather than paying attention to developmental initiatives.

Earlier on Wednesday, speaking at a function held in Raj Bhavan to felicitate the organisers and volunteers of Kashi-Tamil Sangamam, Governor Ravi said, "Unfortunately in Tamil Nadu there has been a regressive politics that we are Dravidians, and by virtue of the Constitution, we have been brought together. The entire effort has been created in half a century to reinforce this narrative that we are not part of the nation, but an integral part of the nation. And even a different kind of narrative has been created. Everything applicable for the whole of the country, Tamil Nadu will say no."

The Governor further asserted that so many theses have been written and all are false and poor fiction. He said that this must be broken and truth must prevail. "Tamil Nad is the land which holds the south of Bharat. It is the identity of Bharat. In fact, Thamizhagam would be the more appropriate word to call it," the Governor said.

'Governor should stop acting as a second state president of the BJP': TR Balu

TR Balu, DMK treasurer and member of Parliament, criticised RN Ravi saying the Governor should stop acting as a "second state president of the BJP". "Governor RN Ravi, on a daily basis, passes some controversial comments to create confusion, separation and conflict. The governor said people have been cheated during 50 years of Dravidian politics. It is highly condemnable as he should say this from BJP state headquarters Kamalalayam and not from Raj Bhavan," TR Balu said.

Balu said the Tamil Nadu Governor is urging everyone to consider themselves Indian. "There is nothing wrong with having a unity feeling as an Indian. But can the governor raise questions against religious politics Varnasanam, Sanathanam which are all against that unity," he added.