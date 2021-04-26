Thane: 4 COVID-19 Patients Pass Away At Vedant Hospital; BJP Alleges Oxygen Supply Issue

Amid a series of unfortunate incidents in Maharashtra, BJP alleged that 4 COVID-19 patients died at Vedant Hospital in Thane due to a problem in oxygen supply. Writing on Twitter, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya demanded the resignation of Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope. However, the Thane Municipal Corporation clarified that the cause of their death was yet to be ascertained and formed a probe committee in this regard.

In a statement, TMC stated, "Four COVID-19 patients died at Vedant hospital in Thane early morning today. An investigation has been initiated to ascertain the cause of their death. On the orders of the Thane collector, a committee has been formed to investigate the death of four COVID-19 patients at Vedant hospital."

Expressing displeasure over the death of the patients at the Vedant Hospital, BJP MLA Ram Kadam remarked, "Such an incident took place in Beed yesterday in which two persons lost their lives. Till now, no leader or Minister has reached there. Continuously, such kinds of incidents are taking place- whether it is due to non-availability of beds, oxygen shortage, or fire resulting in the death of many persons. What is this extortionist government doing? Thousands of people have died so far to their negligence."

#Vedanta Hospital Thane 6 #Covid_19 Patients Died due to defect in #Oxygen supply. COVID Patients Death in Hospitals in Maharashtra due to Oxygen & Fire becoming routine for #Thackeray Sarkar. Why #Minister #RajeshTope is not sacked? I am reaching Vedanta Hospital immediately — Kirit Somaiya (@KiritSomaiya) April 26, 2021

COVID-19 situation in Maharashtra

On Sunday, April 25, Maharashtra recorded 66,191 novel coronavirus cases taking the State's COVID-19 tally to 42,95,027. At present, there are 6,98,354 active cases in the State. With 61,450 COVID-19 patients discharged in the day, the number of recovered soared to 35,30,060. With 7221 new cases and 72 deaths, Mumbai remains a major novel coronavirus hotspot in the state. 832 deaths were reported on Sunday. Until now, a total of 64,760 persons in the state have died owing to COVID-19.

So far, 2,57,49,596 samples have been tested for the novel coronavirus in labs operational across the state. While 42,36,825 persons are under home quarantine, 29,966 others have been admitted to institutional quarantine centres. The COVID-19 positivity rate, recovery rate and fatality rate in Maharashtra stand at 16.68 per cent, 82.19 per cent and 1.51 per cent respectively. A total of 1,26,36,544 persons have been inoculated in Maharashtra till now, 20,69,723 of them have received the second dose of the vaccine too.