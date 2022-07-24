Thane: 400 Chicken Die As Tempo Overturns

At least 400 chicken died after the tempo transporting them overturned on the Mumbai-Nashik highway on Sunday morning, a Thane city police official said.

The chicken were supposed to be delivered to a shop in Wagle Estate, he added.

"The incident took place at Padgha toll naka when the tempo driver tried to avoid a truck that was overtaking it. The vehicle overturned and the chicken were crushed to death," he said.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)