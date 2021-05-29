Thane: 7 Dead, Several Feared Trapped As Slab Of Building Collapses In In Ulhasnagar

In an unfortunate incident on Friday night, seven people lost their lives after slab of a residential building in Maharashtra's Ulhasnagar collapsed. The incident took place at Nehru Chowk, where a slab of the five-storeyed building collapsed.

As soon as the news broke, a rescue team along with officials and the local fire brigade rushed to the site to conduct relief operations. As per Thane Municipal Corporation, while one was rescued by the team and sent to the hospital for treatment, seven bodies were pulled out of the debris and some are still feared trapped under the debris.

The rescue team has now concluded the relief operation. This is second such tragic incident reported from Maharashtra this month.

5 killed after slabs of illegal building collapses In Ulhasnagar

On May 15th, five people, including three women, lost their lives after an illegally constructed building collapsed in Thane's Ulhasnagar. Kalyan MP, Shrikant Shinde had demanded an investigation and strict actions against the incident.

Last year in September, at least 20 people had died due to a similar accident in Thane's Bhiwandi. NDRF, fire brigade, and police officials had rushed to the spot after a portion of the building in Bhiwandi had collapsed. Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with President Kovind had condoled the loss of lives in the accident.

The capital city has been prone to such unfortunate accidents which have taken the lives of several people. Earlier, in March slabs of a five-story building had collapsed in the Nagpada area of south Mumbai. In October 2020, the Supreme Court had lashed out at the administration after 13 people had lost their lives due to another accident in an illegal building in Dongri. Before that, a three-story building on the outskirts of Mumbai had collapsed leaving more than 10 people dead.

Mumbai is witnessed with several such buildings where fear of deadly accidents exists. In September 2020, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had started demolishing actor Kangana Ranaut's office building alleging illegal construction however, the High Court had, later on, put a hold on the demolition process. After Kangana, Bollywood actor Sonu Sood was also alleged for illegal construction in Mumbai’s Juhu area.

(Inputs from ANI)