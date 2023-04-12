Thane Automobile Dealer Cheats Car Operator Of Rs 8 Lakh, Case Registered

The Navi Mumbai police have registered a case against an automobile dealer from Maharashtra's Thane city for allegedly cheating a travel car operator of more than Rs 8 lakh, an official said on Wednesday. The accused and the victim got acquainted at a food outlet.

The victim expressed the desire to purchase a car following which the accused offered him a vehicle at Rs 8.99 lakh, inclusive of the registration, delivery and other charges, an official from Nhava Sheva police station said. The victim paid more than Rs 8 lakh in February this year, but the car was not delivered to him. When the victim reminded the accused about it, the latter gave evasive replies, he said.

The victim then filed a complaint, based on which the police registered a case on Sunday against the automobile dealer under Indian Penal Code Sections 420 (cheating) and 406 (criminal breach of trust), the official said. No arrest has been made so far, he said, adding that a probe was on into the case.