Thane: Case Against Four Persons For Threatening, Firing At Cable Operator's Office

Four persons allegedly threatened the staff at a cable operator's office in Maharashtra's Thane district and one of them opened fire in the premises after an argument, police said on Monday. No one was injured in the incident which took place at around 7 pm on Sunday in Ulhasnagar area, an official from the police control room said, adding that a case has been registered against the four persons.

The accused went to the cable operator's office, enquired about the owner and asked the staff to keep away from a man whom they named. Later, one of the accused allegedly opened fire after a quarrel with security guards at the office entrance, the official said. Deputy Commissioner of Police Dr Sudhakar Pathare dismissed rumours of firing at a local politician's office.

The Hill Line police have registered a case against the four accused under Indian Penal Code sections 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint), 440 (mischief committed after preparation made for causing death or hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention), and provisions of the Arms Act, the control room official said. No arrest has been made so far. A probe is on into the case, he said.