Thane Civic Body Official Beaten Over Viral Threat Audio, NCP Leader Awhad Denies Charges

Following the audio clip surfacing on the Internet, Assistant Municipal Commissioner for Thane, Mahesh Aher, was allegedly attacked on Wednesday outside the civic body's headquarters by supporters of NCP leader Jitendra Awhad. Mahesh Aher was allegedly beaten up by Awhad's followers at the Thane Municipal Corporation parking lot.

In connection with the incident, Thane Police filed an FIR under IPC sections 120B, 353, 332, 307, 506, 143, 148, and 149 against NCP leader Jitendra Awhad and numerous others.

Awhad, in a statement to the press, said that Aher had connections to the criminal underworld and hired a shooter to kill his daughter in Spain.

Awhad, though, asserted that he was oblivious to any assaults.

"I don't know if there was any assault. But I came to know through the TV about my relatives and me that he would kill my daughter in Spain and a shooter named Babaji.... He is talking like a don. He talks like he earns Rs 40 lakh a day. The authorities should check if an official earns Rs 40 lakh in the municipality. I think Subhash Singh Thakur is called Babaji in the Underworld. He had relations with Babaji, and he felt proud about it," the NCP leader alleged.

What is the ongoing ruckus?

Reportedly, in an audio that went viral, Assistant Municipal Commissioner for Thane, Mahesh Aher, allegedly made death threats against NCP leader Jitendra Awhad's daughter and son-in-law, which triggered rage amongst the supporters of the NCP leader.