Thane Cops To Record Sanjay Raut's Statement As He Alleges 'threat To Life'

Thane police officials, on Wednesday, February 22, reached Nashik to record Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Sanjay Raut's statement after he wrote a letter to the Thane police commissioner alleging “threat to life” from Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s son Shrikant Eknath Shinde. An Assistant Commissioner of Police along with 6 police personnel reached a hotel in Nashik where Sanjay Raut was present.

On Tuesday, Sanjay Raut alleged that Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's son Shrikant Shinde has given a supari (contract) to a Thane-based goon to kill him. The Sena (UBT) leader made the allegations in the letter to the Mumbai police commissioner, copies of which were also sent to Fadnavis and the Thane city police.

In a letter to Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also holds the State’s Home Ministry portfolio, Raut said that he has received information Through a few of their (UBT faction) reliable sources that a Thane-based gangster was going to attack him. “I have received information that a notorious goon Raja Thakur of Thane has been given a contract by Shrikant Shinde to kill me,” he alleged.

Maharashtra| Through few of our reliable sources, I got to know that Shrikanth Shinde gave contract to gangster Raja Thakur to kill me. It's my duty to inform Dy CM, CP & point out law & order situation here. I don’t want any security: Sanjay Raut, MP, Uddhav Faction pic.twitter.com/voLndlEmqC — ANI (@ANI) February 21, 2023

Meanwhile, responding to Raut's letter to the police, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis who also handles the home portfolio, said the Rajya Sabha MP has a habit of making thoughtless allegations, but nevertheless, the missive will be sent to the authorities concerned for a review.

Meanwhile, Sanjay Shirsath, an MLA from Eknath Shinde-led faction said, “Raut is doing a cheap stunt to gain sympathy. There is no doubt that there should be a thorough probe into the matter. However, do not forget that Raut does a lot of stunts, which have no substance.”

“I believe Dr Shrikant Shinde would never ever do such a thing, still a probe can be initiated,” he said.