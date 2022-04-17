Thane district logs two COVID-19 cases

Thane, Apr 17 (PTI) Thane district in Maharashtra reported two fresh coronavirus positive cases, taking the infection count to 7,08,877, an official said on Sunday.

These new cases were reported on Saturday, he said.

The COVID-19 death toll and the mortality remain unchanged in the district at 11,889 and 1.67 per cent, respectively, he added.

In neighboring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,63,603 while the death toll is 3,407. PTI COR NSK NSK

