Thane district records six COVID-19 cases, zero fatality

Thane, Mar 20 (PTI) With the addition of six coronavirus positive cases, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra mounted to 7,08,672, an official said on Sunday.

These cases were reported on Saturday, he said.

As nobody succumbed to the infection in the district during the day, the death toll remained unchanged at 11,879.

Thane's COVID-19 mortality rate is 1.67 per cent, he added.

In neighboring Palghar district, the caseload grew to 1,63,448, while the fatality count is 3,392, another official said. PTI COR NP NP

