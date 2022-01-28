Thane District Reports 1,245 New COVID-19 Cases, Death Toll Goes By Eight

With the addition of 1,245 coronavirus positive cases, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra grew to 6,98,882 and the death of eight patients took the toll to 11,751, an official said on Friday.

These new cases and fatalities were reported on Thursday, he said.

Thane's COVID-19 mortality rate is 1.68 per cent.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the caseload is now 1,61,360, while the death toll stood at 3,364, another official said.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)