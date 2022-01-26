Thane district sees 1,563 COVID-19 cases, 11 fatalities

Thane, Jan 26 (PTI) With the addition of 1,563 coronavirus positive cases, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra rose to 6,96,141, an official said on Wednesday.

These new cases were reported on Tuesday, he said.

With 11 patients succumbing to the infection, the COVID-19 death toll in the Thane district has gone up to 11,736. The mortality rate is 1.68 per cent, he added.

In the neighboring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,60,776 while the overall death toll is 3,364, a district official said. PTI COR NSK NSK

