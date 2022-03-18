Thane District's COVID-19 Count Rises By 8; No New Death

The COVID-19 tally in Thane district of Maharashtra rose to 7,08,651 with an addition of eight more cases, while no fresh death linked to the infection was reported here, an official said on Friday.

The new cases were registered on Thursday, he said.

The toll remained unchanged at 11,879 as no new death due to the viral infection was recorded in the district, the official said.

The coronavirus mortality rate stood at 1.67 per cent, he added.

