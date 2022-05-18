Thane logs 30 new COVID-19 cases

Thane, May 18 (PTI) Maharashtra's Thane district has recorded 30 new cases of coronavirus, raising its infection count to 7,09,410, an official said on Wednesday.

These new cases were reported on Tuesday, he said.

There was no fresh fatality and the death toll stood at 11,895, he said, adding that the COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane is 1.67 per cent.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count stood at 1,63,612 and the death toll at 3,407, another official said.

PTI CORGK GK GK

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)