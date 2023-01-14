Thane Man Cheated Of Rs 95,000 With Promise Of Job In Azerbaijan

A 27-year-old city resident here was duped of Rs 95,000 by two men who offered him a job in Azerbaijan, police said on Saturday.

A case of cheating has been registered at the Kapurbawdi police station, said an official.

The complainant had approached the accused, who operated a recruitment agency, looking for an overseas job in December, he said.

They allegedly promised to get him a job as a mobile crane operator in Azerbaijan, and asked him to pay Rs 95,000 towards various charges.

After the complainant paid them, he was given a job offer letter and flight ticket which turned out to be fake.

The accused, in the meantime, had shuttered their office and vanished.

Probe revealed that they had cheated around 25 job aspirants in this way of a total of Rs 22 lakh, the official said.

Further probe was on and no arrest has been made in the case yet, he added.

