Thane Man Told To Collect 'his Death Certificate'; TMC Calls It A 'technical Error'

In a bizarre development, a Thane man has received a call from his civic body - Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) on Thursday, to collect his death certificate. The man - Chandrashekhar Desai remained baffled after receiving such a call. TMC has called it a technical error.

Thane man told to collect his death certificate

Maharashtra: Thane man receives a call from civic body to collect his death certificate



"I received a call from Thane Municipal Corporation to collect my death certificate," Chandrashekhar Desai said pic.twitter.com/i9KX3ndhfx — ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2021

Explaining the mix-up, TMC Dy Commissioner said, "We got this list from Pune office as we don't prepare it. It was a technical error as his name appeared in the list of deaths. We've instructed our team to verify the list & then call people for follow-up".

Thane's COVID cases

On Thursday, Thane reported 534 new cases of coronavirus, raising the infection count in the Maharashtra district to 5,32,533, an official said. The virus also claimed the lives of 20 more people, pushing the death toll in the district to 10,699. The COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane stood at two per cent, he added.

As of date, atleast 959 children have lost a parent to COVID-19 in Maharashtra's Thane district, Collector Rajesh Narvekar said on Thursday. As many as 29 children, who had lost both their parents to the dreaded disease, are eligible for a grant of Rs 5 lakh with interest once they turn 21, Narvekar said. A total of 959 children who had lost a parent to the disease are eligible for Rs 1,125 as maintenance under the scheme, he said. According to the district authorities, a total of 669 women had lost their husbands in the pandemic, and they will be eligible for benefits under the Sanjay Gandhi Niradhar Yojana.

Maharashtra COVID lockdown

As cases continue to plateau, the Maharashtra govt extended its 5-level lockdown across the state as the Delta variant continues to surge. Under the new guidelines, Maharashtra classifies districts based on positivity rate and oxygen bed occupancy percentage to impose level-based restrictions, not falling below level 3 curbs. These curbs allow restaurants to operate at 50% capacity till 4 PM with takeaway and home-delivery on all days. Malls, theatres, and multiplexes will remain closed, but e-commerce services are allowed. Gyms, salons and private offices can stay open till 4 PM. While public transport has been allowed to operate in full capacity, public gatherings like weddings have been capped at 50 people and funerals at 20 people. Public places, grounds for walks and cycling can remain open from 5 to 9 AM and all gatherings are prohibited after 5 PM.