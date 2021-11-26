Thane Police Forms SIT To Probe Extortion Case Against Param Bir Singh; Grilling Underway

In a crucial development, the Thane Police set up an SIT to probe an extortion case against former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh. This is in connection with a complaint filed by businessman Ketan Tanna who accused Singh of extorting money from him and his friend Sonu Jalan during his posting as the Thane Police Commissioner. Last month, the Thane Sessions Court had issued a non-bailable warrant against him pertaining to this case. Earlier on Friday, he arrived at the Thane Nagar Police Station to join the investigation.

A DCP-level officer is investigating this case. As per sources, the recording of the former Mumbai top cop's statement might go until late evening. Moreover, sources told Republic TV that a notice can be issued to him to appear again depending upon the answers given by him today.

Allegations against Anil Deshmukh

Param Bir Singh has also attracted ire for levelling allegations against former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on February 20. In a letter addressed to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, Singh alleged that the NCP leader had asked Sachin Vaze to extort Rs.100 crore per month from 1750 bars, restaurants, and other establishments in Mumbai. After the HC directed the CBI to carry out a preliminary enquiry into these allegations, Deshmukh resigned as the Home Minister was replaced by Dilip Walse Patil.

Moreover, the ED filed an ECIR against him on May 11 under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act for allegedly obtaining illegal gratification which was based on the corruption case registered by the CBI. After skipping its summons on 5 occasions, he finally appeared before the ED at its Mumbai office on November 1 and was taken into custody in the wee hours of the next day. On November 15, a special PMLA court in Mumbai remanded the NCP leader to judicial custody for 14 days.