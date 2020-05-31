Last Updated:

Thane: Pregnant Woman Dies In Auto Rickshaw After Hospitals Refuse Treatment; FIR Lodged

A shocking incident has come to light in Thane where a 26-year-old pregnant woman died in an auto-rickshaw on May 28 after hospitals refused to admit her

Koushik Narayanan

A shocking and tragic case of medical negligence has come to light in Maharashtra's Thane where a 26-year-old pregnant woman, complaining of breathlessness, died in an auto-rickshaw on May 28 after three hospitals allegedly refused to admit her. Asma Mehendi visited the Bilal hospital and Prime City Care hospital in Kausa-Mumbra complaining of breathlessness but they refused to admit her, citing that they were COVID-specific hospitals. Police have registered a complaint against Bilal hospital and Prime city care hospital on May 28 for medical negligence. 

