Thane Records 11 New COVID-19 Cases; Active Tally At 138

Thane district of Maharashtra has reported 11 new coronavirus positive cases, taking its overall infection tally to 7,47,218 a health official said on Saturday.

These cases were reported on Friday and there are now 138 active cases in the district, he said.

As nobody succumbed to the infection during the day, the death toll remained unchanged at 11,967, while the count of recoveries has reached 7,35,870, he added.

