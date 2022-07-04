Thane records 472 new COVID-19 cases; active tally at 4,724

Thane, Jul 4 (PTI) As many as 472 new cases of coronavirus have been detected in Maharashtra's Thane district, taking its infection tally to 7,29,440, a health official said on Monday.

With the addition of the latest cases on Sunday, the district currently has 4,724 active COVID-19 cases, he said.

One death was also reported on Sunday, raising the toll to 11,909. The recovery count in Thane has reached 7,12,716, the official added. PTI COR GK GK

