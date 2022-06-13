Thane reports over 600 new COVID-19 cases

Thane, Jun 13 (PTI) With the addition of 616 new cases of coronavirus, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra has gone up to 7,14,269, an official said on Monday.

These new cases were recorded on Sunday, he said. The district has been reporting more than 500 new cases of the viral infection for last four days.

There was no report of any fresh fatality and the death toll in the district remained unchanged at 11,895. The COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane is 1.67 per cent, the official said. PTI COR GK GK

