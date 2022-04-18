Thane sees 15 fresh COVID-19 cases

Thane, Apr 18 (PTI) With the addition of 15 coronavirus positive cases, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra mounted to 7,08,892, an official said on Monday.

These new cases were reported on Sunday, he said.

With no fresh fatality due to COVID-19, the death toll in the district remained unchanged at 11,889. The mortality rate is 1.67 per cent, he added.

In the neighboring Palghar district, the overall COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,63,605 while the death toll is 3,407 an official said. PTI COR NSK NSK

