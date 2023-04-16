Last Updated:

Thane: Sex Racket Busted, One Arrested, Three Rescued

Three women were rescued in the raid that took place on Saturday after a tip-off was confirmed by a decoy, Crime Branch senior inspector Vikas Ghodke said.

One woman was arrested after a sex racket was busted in Kasarwadavali area of Thane city, a police official said on Sunday. Three women were rescued in the raid that took place on Saturday after a tip-off was confirmed by a decoy, Crime Branch senior inspector Vikas Ghodke said.

The 46-year-old accused hails from Vile Parle in Mumbai and has been charged under Indian Penal Code and Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, he added. 

