Thane: Sex Racket Busted, One Arrested, Three Rescued

One woman was arrested after a sex racket was busted in Kasarwadavali area of Thane city, a police official said on Sunday. Three women were rescued in the raid that took place on Saturday after a tip-off was confirmed by a decoy, Crime Branch senior inspector Vikas Ghodke said.

The 46-year-old accused hails from Vile Parle in Mumbai and has been charged under Indian Penal Code and Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, he added.