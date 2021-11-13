Thane: Under-construction Metro Pillar Collapses In Bhiwandi; Five Labourers Injured

In a tragic incident, an under-construction metro pillar in Bhiwandi town of Maharashtra's Thane district collapsed and injured five labourers at the site on Saturday. The under-construction metro pillar collapsed near Anjurphata Chowk of Bhiwandi, Maharashtra. The incident took place around 3 pm on Saturday, in which five labourers were injured and were taken to a hospital. The video shows that the under-construction pillar with heavy poles fell on the ground and the people surrounding it. The video also shows two workers carrying the injured labourers.

Santosh Kadam, chief of the regional disaster management cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation, was quoted by PTI informed that the incident occurred around 3 pm when iron rods forming a pillar post fell at the construction site at the Anjur junction. Five workers sustained minor injuries and were rushed to a hospital for treatment, he said. The authorities are currently removing the fallen iron posts at the construction site, the official added.

Union Minister Kapil Patil directs officials to ensure sufficient water supply to 34 villages in Bhiwandi

Union Minister Kapil Patil on Saturday directed officials in Maharashtra's Thane district to ensure a smooth and sufficient supply of water to 34 villages in Bhiwandi taluka. Patil presided over a meeting to discuss the water woes of these villages at the district collectorate in the presence of additional collector Vaidehi Ranade, sarpanches of the 34 villages and other senior officials. The minister instructed district officials to plan for a smooth water supply after surveying the supply being made to the villages by STEM Water Distribution and Infrastructure company. At least 34 villages in the taluka are getting insufficient water supply, he said.

Even this supply is erratic, causing several problems and a shortage of water in the villages, he said, directing the general manager of STEM to survey within the next eight days.

