Thane's COVID-19 tally grows by 620, death toll by two

Thane, Feb 4 (PTI) Thane district in Maharashtra has reported 620 new coronavirus positive cases, which took its infection count to 7,04,629, while the death of two patients pushed the toll to 11,807, an official said on Friday.

These cases and fatalities were reported on Thursday, he said.

Thane's COVID-19 mortality rate is 1.67 per cent.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the caseload has gone up to 1,62,532 and the death toll to 3,382, another official said. PTI COR NP NP

