Thanjavur Suicide Case: NCPCR Moves Supreme Court To Intervene In Tamil Nadu Govt's Plea

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights, or NCPCR, on Wednesday, moved the Supreme Court of India seeking its intervention on a petition filed by the Tamil Nadu government challenging the order of the Madras High Court's Madurai bench transferring probe into a suicide case of a 17-year-old girl to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The apex court permitted NCPCR to intervene in the case and directed the Child rights body to submit documents related to an inquiry conducted by it in a sealed cover. NCPCR filed an application for intervention with bonafide and in the interest of not only the minor victim but also in the larger interest of children all over the country.

Earlier NCPCR wrote a letter to the Director-General of Police (DGP) Tamil Nadu requesting to look into the matter and take suitable disciplinary action against police officials for not conducting a fair probe.

The NCPCR said that it is of the considered view that there has been grave injury and violation of the right to take her precious life. NCRC said that mischief could have been done, both while the girl was alive and while her death was being investigated.

"The NCPCR feels duty-bound to submit the findings of its inquiry to assist this Court with its findings and has come to the Court in the hopes that no other child would suffer from the similar fate as the child victim, and to assist the Court in reaching a just, fair and equitable decision," the application said.

A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Bela Trivedi had previously asked respondents including the victim's father to file a reply in the matter. Tamil Nadu government has filed an appeal in SC challenging Madras High Court's order transferring investigation into the girl suicide case to CBI.

Forced conversion case in Tamil Nadu

A class 12 student, who studied in a Christian Missionary School in Thanjavur district, died by suicide on January 9 after alleging abuse by her hostel warden and an attempt to convert her family to Christianity. Tamil Nadu BJP leader K.Annamalai had shared the video of the young girl alleging that the local police was attempting to snub the matter and change the course of the case. The accused warden has been arrested under the Juvenile Act along with other sections for abetting suicide.

(With ANI inputs)