Puthiya Thalaimurai correspondent Kathar Hussain reported for Republic Media Network from Tamil Nadu's Thanjavur where 11 people have been killed due to a processional chariot's electrocution.

Giving a detailed explanation of the Appar festival and chariot procession, Hussain said, "The Appar Swami Mutt is situated in Kalimedu under the Melaveli village of Thanjavur District. Every year, during Chirhirai month, people in this area used to celebrate the 'Appar Festival'. This is a three-day festival. On the first night, after the function, a chariot procession takes place. The procession starts from midnight until the wee hours of the morning. During the procession, there was a wire shortage resulting in a fire incident."

He added, "During the chariot procession, to avoid collision with electrical wires or any obstacles, sticks are used. But we don't know, why this stick was not used during the procession. The chariot goes to all streets and homes. That is why the procession takes one whole night. In the end, the chariot comes to a house on the Kalimedu village border. The people then wash the wheels of the chariot and do pooja."

'Road was not wide enough to turn chariot'

Kathar Hussain also showed the house where the last pooja took place. A local resident, speaking to Republic TV, informed that the incident took place after the pooja.

"The road was full of water and all people got electrocuted and fell down within an hour of the puja. Nothing like this ever happened in all these years when the chariot procession had taken place. What happened yesterday was a tragedy. The reason for the accident was that the road was not wide enough when they tried to turn the chariot. The chariot veered off the road and a tragic incident occurred," the devotee said.

Eight men and three teenage boys were killed and 17 others were wounded on Wednesday near Thanjavur due to electrocution when a temple chariot came in contact with a High Tension electricity line during the procession.

President Ram Nath Kovind, PM Narendra Modi, Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi, and CM MK Stalin have expressed shock and grief over the killings. Centre and state have also announced solatium to the next of kin of those who have lost their lives.