Thanjavur Tragedy: Tamil Nadu Govt Constitutes One-man Committee To Probe Incident

After the tragic electrocution incident in Tamil Nadu's Thanjavur, the DMK-led state government has constituted a one-man committee to probe the incident. The same was announced in the state Assembly by Minister Senthil Balaji who informed that the one-man committee will be headed by Revenue Secretary Kumar Jayant. Earlier on Wednesday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin's office announced Rs 5 lakh financial assistance for 11 people who died in the incident.

#UPDATE | "Tamil Nadu Government has constituted a one-man committee to probe into Thanjavur electrocution incident. Committee will be headed by Revenue Secretary Kumar Jayant," announced Tamil Nadu Minister Senthil Balaji in State Assembly today — ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2022

Thanjavur electrocution tragedy: PM Modi announces Rs 2 lakh for victims' kin

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each for the kin of those who died while others who are injured will be given Rs 50,000. The financial assistance will be provided from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF).

Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the mishap in Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) April 27, 2022

Thanjavur electrocution incident

In a tragic incident that occurred on Wednesday, April 27, 11 persons, including three teenage boys were killed while 17 others were injured in Tamil Nadu's Thanjavur due to electrocution. The incident took place as a temple chariot came in contact with a High Tension electricity line during a procession, as per the police. Following the incident, President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi and Chief Minister MK Stalin expressed shock and grief over the killings. Chief Minister MK Stalin condoled the deaths and ordered a solatium of Rs 5 lakh each to the 11 bereaved families.

The tragic incident occurred when the Appar temple's chariot procession was passing through the Thanjavur-Boodalur Road, as per the local authorities. The accident happened when the chariot's top portion grazed through the HT transmission line, the authorities added.

The temple car, while negotiating a turn faced some obstacle and when devotees tried to turn its direction it came into contact with the overhead line, police and district revenue department authorities said. The people standing on the chariot were thrown away in the impact and the shrine's car was completely gutted. All the 17 injured persons including a woman have been admitted to the Thanjavur Government Medical College Hospital for treatment.

CM Stalin, in the state Assembly, informed that he would visit the village in Thanjavur district today and meet the kin of the victims. Additionally, he is also expected to visit the hospital and meet those being treated. Moreover, he also moved a resolution conveying the House's condolences and sympathies to the bereaved families and it was unanimously passed. MLAs in the Tamil Nadu assembly stood in silence as a mark of respect.

(With inputs from PTI)