'Thank You India': Dominica PM Extends Gratitude For 70,000 Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine

Dominican Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his gesture after the latter dispatched 35,000 'Made In India’ coronavirus vaccine shipment, sufficient to inoculate half of the country’s 72,000 total population. “I did not imagine that the prayers of my country would have been answered so swiftly,” Skerrit wrote in a tweet, thanking India.

Furthermore, in his address to the Caribbean nation after the consignment of covid vials from India arrived, the Dominican PM stated, “One would have thought and understood that in a global pandemic such as this, a nation's size and might would have been the primary consideration.” Expressing gratitude for PM Modi, Skerrit said, “But to the credit of Prime Minister Modi our request was considered on merit and the equality of our people was recognized.”

Even though I trust every word of the bible, I must confess that I did not imagine that the prayers of my country would have been answered so swiftly. Thank You India. @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/S04q5ZV2Py — Roosevelt Skerrit (@SkerritR) February 10, 2021

Our nation is ready to launch the largest vaccination campaign in modern history as we have received 70,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine from India. — Roosevelt Skerrit (@SkerritR) February 10, 2021

The vaccine has been placed under the custody of Central Medical Stores and from today morning, we will advance our public awareness campaign to include the registration of persons interested in receiving vaccines. — Roosevelt Skerrit (@SkerritR) February 10, 2021

Under the Vaccine Maitri initiative, India on February 8, dispatched two separate shipments of domestically manufactured ‘Covishield’ vaccines to Barbados and Dominica. The COVID-19 vials, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII) departed from Mumbai at 11:35 pm. Earlier, having received India’s vaccine consignment, Prime Minister of Barbados Mia Mottley, had thanked Prime Minister Modi and India for the "most generous" donation. "I trust that you are well and safe,” Mottley wrote in a letter to PM Modi, cited by ANI. “On behalf of my Government and people, I wish to express gratitude to you, your Government and the people of the Republic of India for its most generous donation of the Covishield vaccines (under the auspices of Oxford Astrazeneca),” she had further added.

Consolidating our Caribbean connect. Barbados receives Made in India vaccines. #VaccineMaitri pic.twitter.com/Fn0EZK1Zuv — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) February 10, 2021

“A gesture of goodwill, an example of support. Made in India vaccines arrive in Dominica. Consolidating our Caribbean connect. Barbados receives Made in India vaccines," India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar wrote in a tweet, sharing an image of the consignment reached in Dominica.

India, under its generous initiative, has dispatched shipment to neighbouring countries including Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Myanmar, and Bangladesh, being in the forefront to help smaller nations to have access to the vaccine and inoculate its population with ‘Made in India’ jabs. Dominican PM, last month, had requested PM Modi for a shipment in order to commence the mass vaccination drive for essential workers and vulnerable citizens to protect them against the virus. “I would like to take this opportunity to once again express my heartfelt thanks and appreciation to Prime Minister Modi, his government, and the citizens of India," Skerrit further added, expressing heartfelt gratitude for India.

